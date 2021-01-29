Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $21.17 Per Share (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Sanderson now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $21.17 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $18.85.

CMG has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,125.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,235.00 to $1,348.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,366.68.

Shares of CMG traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,477.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,260. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,400.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,288.19. The company has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.10, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $415.00 and a 12-month high of $1,510.19.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,326,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 733.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total transaction of $50,062,372.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total transaction of $3,359,267.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,439,960.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

