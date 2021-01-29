Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS CHRYY remained flat at $$29.78 on Friday. 68 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,725. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. Chorus has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $31.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.74.

About Chorus

Chorus Limited provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services over copper and fiber networks for residential and business customers; and very high-speed digital subscriber line broadband services. The company also provides colocation services.

