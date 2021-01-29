Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 546.2% from the December 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

OTCMKTS:CJEWY traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.18. 847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,467. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 0.92. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $14.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.186 per share. This is a positive change from Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

About Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers high-end luxury, mass luxury, and youth line jewelry products, including gem-set, gold, and platinum/karat gold products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

