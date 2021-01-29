Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 546.2% from the December 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.
OTCMKTS:CJEWY traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.18. 847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,467. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 0.92. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $14.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.186 per share. This is a positive change from Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.
About Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers high-end luxury, mass luxury, and youth line jewelry products, including gem-set, gold, and platinum/karat gold products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.
