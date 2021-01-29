Chromia Market Capitalization Hits $14.47 Million (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last week, Chromia has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar. Chromia has a total market capitalization of $14.47 million and approximately $4.58 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chromia coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0337 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00066495 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $288.85 or 0.00862335 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005960 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00049676 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,401.89 or 0.04185269 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00014656 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00017642 BTC.

Chromia Profile

Chromia is a coin. It was first traded on May 27th, 2019. Chromia's total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,652,097 coins. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com . Chromia's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Chromia Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

