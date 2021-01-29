Chrono.tech Price Up 0.9% Over Last Week (TIME)

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 29th. In the last week, Chrono.tech has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One Chrono.tech token can now be purchased for approximately $2.65 or 0.00007936 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chrono.tech has a market cap of $1.88 million and $343,665.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00066706 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.21 or 0.00870281 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006026 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00049736 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,403.28 or 0.04208178 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00014717 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00017740 BTC.

Chrono.tech Profile

TIME is a token. It was first traded on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 tokens and its circulating supply is 710,112 tokens. Chrono.tech’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews . Chrono.tech’s official website is chrono.tech

Buying and Selling Chrono.tech

Chrono.tech can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chrono.tech should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chrono.tech using one of the exchanges listed above.

