Chronologic (DAY) Price Reaches $0.0834 on Top Exchanges

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. Chronologic has a total market cap of $98,374.56 and $6.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Chronologic has traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Chronologic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0834 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00063806 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.59 or 0.00799234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005597 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00044962 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,442.99 or 0.03914844 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00013903 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00016420 BTC.

Chronologic Profile

DAY is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,386,746 coins and its circulating supply is 1,178,866 coins. The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network . Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Chronologic Coin Trading

Chronologic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

