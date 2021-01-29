Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. reduced its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,973 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc. owned about 0.06% of Chubb worth $39,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in Chubb by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in Chubb by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 3,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb stock traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.65. The stock had a trading volume of 19,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,391. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $167.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.30.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Chubb from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Chubb from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised Chubb from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Chubb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.72.

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 17,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.45, for a total transaction of $2,640,586.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,465 shares in the company, valued at $28,274,139.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 11,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.09, for a total value of $1,699,777.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 201,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,820,735.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,683 shares of company stock worth $27,794,915 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.