Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Short Interest Update

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 933.3% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of CHGCY opened at $26.84 on Friday. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $15.33 and a 1-year high of $34.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.15 and a 200 day moving average of $23.26.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of prescription medicines in Japan and internationally. The company's products for oncology primarily include Avastin, Herceptin, Rituxan, Alecensa, Perjeta, Xeloda, Tarceva, Kadcyla, Zelboraf, Neutrogin, Tecentriq, and Gazyva; bone and joint diseases/autoimmune diseases comprise Actemra, Edirol, Suvenyl, and Bonviva; renal diseases consist of Mircera and Oxarol; and other diseases comprise Tamiflu, CellCept, Copegus, and Hemlibra.

