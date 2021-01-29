Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Short Interest Update

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 933.3% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of CHGCY opened at $26.84 on Friday. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $15.33 and a 1-year high of $34.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.15 and a 200 day moving average of $23.26.
Chugai Pharmaceutical Company Profile
