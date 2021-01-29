Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.00-3.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.05. The company issued revenue guidance of ~+4.5% yr/yr to ~$5.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.10 billion.Church & Dwight also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.00-3.06 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHD. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.53.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $86.91 on Friday. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $47.98 and a 1 year high of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.63.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.87%.

In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,768,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $1,517,071.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,049.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

