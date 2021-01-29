Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.86. Church & Dwight also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.00-3.06 EPS.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $86.91 on Friday. Church & Dwight has a 12 month low of $47.98 and a 12 month high of $98.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.63.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.87%.

Several research firms recently commented on CHD. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.53.

In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,640 shares in the company, valued at $11,768,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $1,517,071.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,049.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

