Chuy’s’ (CHUY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $37.50 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Chuy’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.39.

CHUY opened at $36.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.67. Chuy’s has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $37.29. The firm has a market cap of $723.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.45 and a beta of 2.05.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.20. Chuy’s had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chuy’s will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 410.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the 4th quarter worth $235,000.

About Chuy’s

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

