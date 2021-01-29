CIBC Raises Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target to $100.00

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at CIBC from $80.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 48.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $61.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lightspeed POS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.80.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Shares of Lightspeed POS stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $67.32. 31,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,347. Lightspeed POS has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $79.03. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion and a PE ratio of -83.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.62.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $45.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.89 million. As a group, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.