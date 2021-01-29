Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,888 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.08% of Ciena worth $6,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ciena by 605.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after buying an additional 1,072,632 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,598,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $38,347.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $43,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,687 in the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.97.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $54.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $30.58 and a 12-month high of $61.51. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $828.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.70 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.