Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Given New $124.00 Price Target at Truist

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Truist from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.68% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPR traded down $18.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.39. 222,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,244. Cimpress has a twelve month low of $40.80 and a twelve month high of $128.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.26, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.49.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($1.61). Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 2.16%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cimpress will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cimpress in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cimpress by 232.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the third quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 28.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

