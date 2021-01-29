Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.63 Per Share

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

Cincinnati Financial has increased its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 39 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:CINF traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.05. 26,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,460. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cincinnati Financial has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $115.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.59.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.29.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

