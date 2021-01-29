Cindicator Price Up 11.9% Over Last 7 Days (CND)

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Cindicator has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar. One Cindicator token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. Cindicator has a market cap of $19.60 million and $621,694.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cindicator alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00066287 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $291.03 or 0.00858224 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006023 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00049320 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,408.21 or 0.04152741 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00014684 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00017762 BTC.

Cindicator Profile

CND is a token. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens. The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com

Buying and Selling Cindicator

Cindicator can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cindicator should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cindicator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cindicator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cindicator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.