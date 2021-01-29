Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Given Buy Rating at Benchmark

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $3.50 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 180.00% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Cinedigm from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

CIDM opened at $1.25 on Friday. Cinedigm has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.87. The company has a market cap of $162.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.79.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $7.18 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cinedigm stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. 6.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cinedigm Company Profile

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Content and Entertainment Business.

