Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Benchmark in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $3.50 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 180.00% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of Cinedigm from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

NASDAQ CIDM opened at $1.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.79. Cinedigm has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $6.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.87.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $7.18 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cinedigm stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

About Cinedigm

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Content and Entertainment Business.

