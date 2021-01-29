Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.87

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.87 and traded as high as $1.36. Cinedigm shares last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 15,141,648 shares changing hands.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of Cinedigm from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Get Cinedigm alerts:

The company has a market cap of $162.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.87.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $7.18 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cinedigm stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

About Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM)

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Content and Entertainment Business.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.