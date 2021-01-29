Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Short Interest Up 197.7% in January

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,233,400 shares, an increase of 197.7% from the December 31st total of 750,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 253.8 days.

Shares of CPXGF stock traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $8.24. 23,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,518. Cineplex has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $25.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.59 and its 200 day moving average is $6.27.

CPXGF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised Cineplex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cineplex from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial raised Cineplex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered Cineplex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Cineplex from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cineplex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.63.

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatres and digital commerce.

