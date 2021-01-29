CIP Merchant Capital Limited (CIP.L) (LON:CIP) Stock Price Up 2.9%

CIP Merchant Capital Limited (CIP.L) (LON:CIP)’s share price rose 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 59.70 ($0.78) and last traded at GBX 59.70 ($0.78). Approximately 1,655 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 606,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58 ($0.76).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 53.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 48.42. The company has a market cap of £32.84 million and a P/E ratio of -9.95.

About CIP Merchant Capital Limited (CIP.L) (LON:CIP)

CIP Merchant Capital Limited specializes in growth capital and intends to invest in listed equity and other financial products and instruments. It focuses on investing in oil and gas, healthcare, pharmaceutical, and real estate sectors. It seeks investments in concentrated portfolio of significant holdings in approximately 5 to 10 publically traded companies, with a focus on UK markets.

