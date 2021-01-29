Circle Property Plc (CRC.L) (LON:CRC) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Circle Property Plc (CRC.L) (LON:CRC) dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 175 ($2.29) and last traded at GBX 177.50 ($2.32). Approximately 5,477 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 6,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 178.50 ($2.33).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 181.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 165.06. The firm has a market cap of £50.68 million and a P/E ratio of 30.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.19.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Circle Property Plc (CRC.L)’s previous dividend of $2.00. Circle Property Plc (CRC.L)’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Circle is amongst the best performing quoted UK real estate companies by NAV total return (NAV growth and dividend) having delivered consistent returns with 87% NAV growth since IPO in 2016 in absolute terms. Circle focusses on acquiring assets in regional cities, many of which have significant office supply constraints, and on office assets with active management potential (refurbishment opportunities, under-rented or vacant properties or short leases), rather than just maximising initial rental yields.

