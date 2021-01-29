Citadel 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.00 (CTL)

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. In the last week, Citadel has traded down 22.3% against the US dollar. One Citadel coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Citadel has a total market cap of $16,182.18 and approximately $1.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 37.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 40% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel Profile

CTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. Citadel’s official website is citadelplatform.io.

Buying and Selling Citadel

Citadel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Citadel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Citadel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

