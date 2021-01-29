Citigroup Boosts Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target to $59.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CMCSA. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley restated a “top pick” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.57. The stock had a trading volume of 27,167,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,952,545. The company has a market cap of $226.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in Comcast by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,306 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,322 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Comcast by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 59,170 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 8,946 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.