Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stake Lifted by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 999,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises about 2.9% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $61,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Citigroup by 1,321.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,376,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,923,000 after acquiring an additional 18,012,890 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 20,471.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,844,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821,442 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Citigroup by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,224,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,608 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Citigroup by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,597,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Citigroup by 230.7% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,549,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.96. 982,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,818,494. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.02 and a 200 day moving average of $52.21. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $80.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Several analysts have issued reports on C shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. DZ Bank cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.57.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

