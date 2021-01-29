Citigroup Increases United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target to $265.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $255.00 to $265.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.06.

Shares of URI stock traded down $12.17 on Friday, hitting $241.39. The stock had a trading volume of 54,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,788. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. United Rentals has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $267.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $244.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.56.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that United Rentals will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total value of $4,744,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,245,901.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 86.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after buying an additional 15,045 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 30.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after buying an additional 6,917 shares during the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 32,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,195 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 25,587 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 25.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 8,769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

