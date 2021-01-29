Citigroup Raises SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Price Target to $16.00

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SLM. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SLM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on SLM from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on SLM from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised SLM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. SLM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $13.88. 8,348,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,800,600. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. SLM has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $14.65.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.80. SLM had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 23.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that SLM will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 23.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 25.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in SLM by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of SLM in the third quarter worth about $98,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

