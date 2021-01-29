Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lessened its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,744,145 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 221,681 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group comprises 2.9% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.41% of Citizens Financial Group worth $62,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 6,746.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1,927.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 94.8% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1,269.4% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on CFG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.04.

In related news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $424,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CFG traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.21. The stock had a trading volume of 282,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,148,711. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $41.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.87.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

