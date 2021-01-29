Citizens Financial (OTCMKTS:CIWV) Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Citizens Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIWV) dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.25 and last traded at $15.25. Approximately 5,700 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 3,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.18.

Citizens Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CIWV)

Citizens Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank of West Virginia, Inc that provides banking, trust, and investment products and services to consumers and businesses in north central and eastern West Virginia. It provides various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.