Citizens Financial Services, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.59 Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts (OTCBB:CZFS)

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (OTCBB:CZFS) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Citizens Financial Services in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Boenning Scattergood analyst J. Plevelich now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.56. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Services’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.03 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CZFS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Citizens Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

The stock has a market cap of $195.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.46. Citizens Financial Services has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citizens Financial Services Company Profile

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

