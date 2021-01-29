Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) CAO Sells $202,345.00 in Stock

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) CAO Jessica Soisson sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $202,345.00.

Jessica Soisson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 4th, Jessica Soisson sold 414 shares of Citrix Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $53,186.58.

Citrix Systems stock traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,988,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,597. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.31 and a twelve month high of $173.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.38. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The business had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CTXS shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 99,163 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $13,655,000 after acquiring an additional 17,062 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,010 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Citrix Systems by 248.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,015 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 34.7% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 541,181 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $74,526,000 after purchasing an additional 139,272 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

