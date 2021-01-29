Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) CMO Sells $2,354,701.50 in Stock

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 16,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $2,354,701.50.

CTXS stock traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,988,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.31 and a 12 month high of $173.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.38.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new position in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 6,893 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,142 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTXS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.54.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

