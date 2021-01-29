Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) EVP Antonio G. Gomes Sells 12,883 Shares

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) EVP Antonio G. Gomes sold 12,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $1,822,944.50.
Shares of NASDAQ CTXS traded down $3.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.31. 1,988,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,733,597. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.38. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.31 and a twelve month high of $173.56.
Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on CTXS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.54.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 6,893 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,142 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.
Citrix Systems Company Profile
Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.
