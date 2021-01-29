Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) EVP Antonio G. Gomes Sells 12,883 Shares

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) EVP Antonio G. Gomes sold 12,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $1,822,944.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS traded down $3.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.31. 1,988,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,733,597. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.38. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.31 and a twelve month high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CTXS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 6,893 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,142 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

