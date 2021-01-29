City Holding to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:CHCO)

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of City in a report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for City’s FY2021 earnings at $4.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

CHCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on City from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

CHCO stock opened at $70.41 on Friday. City has a 1-year low of $53.06 and a 1-year high of $80.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.67.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.33. City had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 33.35%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.49%.

In other City news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 7,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.89, for a total value of $509,498.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,332,075.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig G. Stilwell sold 2,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total value of $176,623.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at $925,679.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of City by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in City by 32.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in City by 1.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in City by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in City by 6.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

