City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY.L) (LON:CMHY) Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY.L) (LON:CMHY) were down 2.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 180.50 ($2.36) and last traded at GBX 181.75 ($2.37). Approximately 131,893 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 174,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 186 ($2.43).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 189.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 182.27. The firm has a market cap of £184.55 million and a PE ratio of 15.94.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st will be given a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.88%.

City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high yield fixed income securities including preference shares, convertible and redeemable loan stocks, corporate bonds, and government bonds.

