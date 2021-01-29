City of London Investment Group PLC (CLIG.L) (LON:CLIG) Shares Gap Down to $482.00

City of London Investment Group PLC (CLIG.L) (LON:CLIG) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $482.00, but opened at $462.00. City of London Investment Group PLC (CLIG.L) shares last traded at $460.00, with a volume of 10,465 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 444.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 414.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £233.12 million and a P/E ratio of 16.34.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 2.34%. City of London Investment Group PLC (CLIG.L)’s payout ratio is 0.95%.

In related news, insider Barry Aling purchased 20,000 shares of City of London Investment Group PLC (CLIG.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 430 ($5.62) per share, for a total transaction of £86,000 ($112,359.55).

City of London Investment Group PLC (CLIG.L) Company Profile (LON:CLIG)

City of London Investment Group PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm provides client focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The firm invests in small cap companies in emerging markets to create its portfolios. It uses combination of macroeconomic, qualitative, and top down company analysis to make its investments.

