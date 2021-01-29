Civic (CVC) Market Cap Hits $99.32 Million

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. One Civic token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000450 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Civic has a market capitalization of $99.32 million and $49.72 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Civic has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00068129 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $294.19 or 0.00892417 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006094 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00049325 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,383.71 or 0.04197432 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00014819 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00017849 BTC.

About Civic

Civic (CVC) is a token. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform

Civic Token Trading

Civic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

