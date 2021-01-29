Civista Bancshares (CIVB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $17.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.27. Civista Bancshares has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $22.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.33 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.98.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.
About Civista Bancshares
Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.
