Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Acquires 4,726 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

VLUE stock opened at $91.14 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.05.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.