Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 103,983 SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 103,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF by 666.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF during the third quarter worth about $204,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XME opened at $33.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.58. SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF has a 52-week low of $13.86 and a 52-week high of $37.99.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

