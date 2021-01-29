Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 79,580 iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 79,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 50,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $54.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.66. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $55.82.

