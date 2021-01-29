Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Buys New Shares in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $138.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.61 and a twelve month high of $170.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.38.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $646.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.07 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. CL King raised their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $132.00 price target (down previously from $136.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.78.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

