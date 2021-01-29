Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Buys New Shares in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 173,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,016,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Sabra Health Care REIT as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 269,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 127,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 6,159 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 403,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,008,000 after buying an additional 151,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 19,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $17.04 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.49.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 23.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBRA. Mizuho lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sabra Health Care REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.64.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

