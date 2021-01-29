Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Buys Shares of 30,977 SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,444,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the third quarter valued at $523,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,135,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth $315,000.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

Shares of KBE opened at $43.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.77. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $47.24.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.