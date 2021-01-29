Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Buys Shares of 75,900 Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 75,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of Global X Copper Miners ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the third quarter worth about $185,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 16,015 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $474,000.

Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF stock opened at $30.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.49. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $34.46.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

