Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,904 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $3,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

OC stock opened at $78.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.98. Owens Corning has a one year low of $28.56 and a one year high of $87.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Owens Corning’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on Owens Corning from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Longbow Research raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Owens Corning from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.71.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

