Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 79.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,242 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VGT. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the third quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $359.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $352.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.44. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $179.45 and a 1-year high of $369.52.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

