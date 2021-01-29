Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Cuts Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 20,827 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after acquiring an additional 23,337 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 12.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 174,327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,972,000 after purchasing an additional 19,487 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 173.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,416 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 24,371 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 24.8% during the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 17,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $423,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,764,219.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $106.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.38 and a 12 month high of $125.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.82.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $389.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.91 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st.

Several research firms recently commented on AEIS. Citigroup boosted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Advanced Energy Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

