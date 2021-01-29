Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lessened its position in Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,568 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Atkore International Group worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Atkore International Group by 42.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Atkore International Group in the third quarter worth $114,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Atkore International Group in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore International Group during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atkore International Group alerts:

ATKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Atkore International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Atkore International Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of ATKR stock opened at $46.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Atkore International Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $50.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.97.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $477.42 million for the quarter. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 47.96%.

In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 38,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $1,366,779.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,004,422.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 8,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $294,712.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,463 shares in the company, valued at $8,040,817.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,435 shares of company stock worth $3,658,874 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Atkore International Group Company Profile

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.