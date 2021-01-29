Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,688 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,742 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $3,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 561,612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,405,000 after acquiring an additional 234,284 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $27.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.81. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $31.10.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.25. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $473,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 209,570 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,272. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO C. David Cone sold 34,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,024,590.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,328,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,553 shares of company stock worth $2,942,610. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

